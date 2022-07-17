(CNN) Britain's Conservative leadership contest kicked off this week, a weeks-long process that will result in the country's next prime minister . Besides the standard pledges of tax cuts or a slimmed down state, there has also been an enthusiastic promotion of anti-trans positions, potentially marking an intensification of the current government's "war on woke."

Leading the pack of hopefuls is Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer whose resignation from the government last week contributed to the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. After the second round of voting among Conservative Party lawmakers earlier this month, Sunak topped the list of the five candidates who remain in the running.

Rishi Sunak, who won the first two rounds of the Conservative leadership contest, will oppose trans women competing in women's sport in his manifesto, an ally told the Daily Mail.

Over the past week, Conservative candidates are more likely to have been asked "what is a woman" by British journalists than to have been tripped up by more traditional questions, like the cost of a pint of milk. On Wednesday, Sunak's biggest rival in the race, the once relatively little-known junior minister Penny Mordaunt, was asked if she would continue with culture war issues like trans rights.

"Let me deal with the issue floating around in the background. It was (former UK Prime Minister) Margaret Thatcher who said that 'every Prime Minister needs a Willie,'" Mordaunt said in reference to Thatcher's deputy, William "Willie" Whitelaw. "A woman like me doesn't have one," she added.

Mordaunt has spent a lot of time this week rowing back on her past pro-trans views. She told online newspaper Pink News in 2018, for example, that "trans women are women."

In a 10-part Twitter chain posted Sunday, Mordaunt u-turned, stressing that trans women might be legally female by law but "that DOES NOT mean they are biological women, like me." She added: "I am biologically a woman. If I have a hysterectomy or mastectomy, I am still a woman. And I am legally a woman."

Penny Mordaunt has come under fire for walking back on her statement that "trans women are womem."

Descriptors like "biological woman" are considered slurs by trans advocates when they are deployed by gender critical activists, who believe the sex one is assigned with at birth is immutable, and any rights or privileges associated with it cannot be extended to those who choose to identify as that gender.

The repeated misgendering of trans people in the public sphere is not only harmful to their wellbeing, but suggesting gender does not exist and that a person is the sum total of their reproductive organs is reductive, erasing the existence of trans and non-binary people, say advocates.

Yet these gender critical views, parroted by a largely sympathetic British press , have helped restrict efforts to broaden trans rights, say campaigners. This includes trans people potentially being left out of plans for a ban on conversion therapy, and the Conservative-led government scrapping efforts to make it easy for trans people to change their gender marker without medical requirements.

"Not in my adult lifetime can I remember a situation where in a leadership election or selection process, there's been this amount of focus on LGBTQ+ rights measures," Nancy Kelley, chief executive of LGBTQ rights group Stonewall, told CNN.

The British public is more tolerant than some politicians or the press care to acknowledge, she said. "I think it's part of a wider phenomenon that we're experiencing in the UK where we have really progressive, positive public attitudes to lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, but we've got plenty of media and political conversation quite obsessively talking about trans people, and largely in a negative way," Kelley said.

'Disproportionate and scary'