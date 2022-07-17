Fauci: Monkeypox outbreak needs to be taken more seriously as virus continues to spread and cases are likely undercounted

(CNN) As cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the US, a top health official is stressing the outbreak needs to be handled in a more rigorous manner.

"This is something we definitely need to take seriously. We don't know the scope and the potential of it yet, but we have to act like it will have the capability of spreading much more widely than it's spreading right now," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Saturday.

Monkeypox has been detected throughout most of the US, with the exception of a handful of states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states with the most cases include New York, California, Illinois and Florida.

The latest data shows the CDC has tracked at least 1,814 probable or confirmed cases in the US, as of Friday.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN's Laura Coates that those numbers are "very likely an undercount."

Read More