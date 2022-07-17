The Open: Cameron Smith wins first major after incredible finish

(CNN) A remarkable late surge from Cameron Smith saw the Australian win his first major in stunning fashion at the 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland.

After starting the day four shots ahead of Smith, Rory McIlroy finished two strokes behind in third after signing off a bogey-free 70.

It meant heartbreak for the Northern Irishman who, looking to end an eight-year major drought, saw a second Claret Jug win slip through his fingers after a day of missed putting opportunities.

Yet while the 33-year-old subsequently birdied just once more, up ahead Smith -- having already doubled that tally by his fifth hole -- burst through the back nine with a run of five birdies before adding one more at the 18th.

With Young draining a dramatic final eagle just moments earlier, the Australian's eighth and final birdie of the round spared him a playoff, his victory assured after McIlroy failed to make the speculative eagle chip needed to draw level.

Smith plays his second shot on the second hole.

Comeback kid

Overcome with emotion and almost unable to get his words out during the trophy presentation on the 18th tee, Smith opened his press conference simply welcoming the ability to breathe again.

"To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer's highlight in their career," Smith told reporters.

"To do it around St Andrews is just unbelievable. This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town."

The triumph sees Smith become the first Australian to lift the Claret Jug in almost 30 years, after Greg Norman won at Royal St George's in 1993. Etching yet more history, his four-stroke overhaul matched the largest comeback win at St. Andrews, most recently achieved by John Daly in 1995.