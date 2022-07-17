Plane carrying military equipment crashes in northern Greece, killing eight people

(CNN) A cargo plane crashed in northern Greece on Saturday, killing all eight people on board and raising concerns about the Serbian military equipment it was carrying.

The plane was transporting equipment including illuminating mortar shells and training shells to Bangladesh when it crashed near Eleftheroupoli in the northeastern Kavala region, the Serbian Minister of Defense Nebojša Stefanović said, according to Reuters. He added that all eight crew members had been killed.

According to Greek public broadcaster ERT, the aircraft was carrying "dangerous cargo." Smoke and intense heat, as well as a white substance found near the crash site, raised concerns over possible toxicity, Marios Apostolidis, a major general in the Greek fire brigade, said.

The Antonov 12, which was operated by Ukrainian cargo airline Meridian, crashed shortly before 11 p.m. local time (4 p.m ET) Saturday, ERT reported.

It was traveling from Serbia to Bangladesh via Jordan when it crashed, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook Sunday. The cause of the accident is believed to be engine failure.

Read More