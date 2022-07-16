Webb telescope's first photos reveal unseen aspects of the universe

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Wonder Theory newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.
(CNN)If you have ever watched "It's a Wonderful Life," the film has an unexpected cosmic cameo.
A group of angels listening for prayers is actually Stephan's Quintet, a compact galaxy group discovered in 1877. The galaxies interlock in a dance 290 million light-years away from Earth.
Now, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured Stephan's Quintet in stunning clarity, revealing the celestial formation in a new light.
Astronomers and space enthusiasts have waited for Webb's debut for decades. When US President Joe Biden released the first high-resolution image on Monday, and NASA unveiled the rest a day later, it felt like the entire planet came together to marvel at them.
And the observatory's scintillating journey is just beginning.