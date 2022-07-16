Webb telescope's first photos reveal unseen aspects of the universe

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:35 AM ET, Sat July 16, 2022

Webb&#39;s landscape-like view, called &quot;Cosmic Cliffs,&quot; is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope&#39;s infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
Hide Caption
1 of 5
The five galaxies of Stephan&#39;s Quintet can be seen here in a new light. This is Webb&#39;s largest image yet, containing over 150 million pixels. These galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. This is Webb's largest image yet, containing over 150 million pixels. These galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
Hide Caption
2 of 5
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA&#39;s Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
Hide Caption
3 of 5
Webb spied the steamy atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-96 b, located 1,150 light-years away. Webb&#39;s spectrum found a distinct signature of water, along with evidence of clouds and haze. It is the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet to date.
Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
Webb spied the steamy atmosphere of exoplanet WASP-96 b, located 1,150 light-years away. Webb's spectrum found a distinct signature of water, along with evidence of clouds and haze. It is the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet to date.
Hide Caption
4 of 5
President Joe Biden released one of Webb&#39;s first images on Monday July 11. The image of SMACS 0723 is &quot;the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date,&quot; according to NASA.
Photos: Observing the universe with the James Webb Space Telescope
President Joe Biden released one of Webb's first images on Monday July 11. The image of SMACS 0723 is "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA.
Hide Caption
5 of 5
04 james webb telescope first images 0712 carina nebula03 james webb telescope first images 0712 stephans quintet02 james webb telescope first images 0712 southern ring nebula01 james webb telescope first images 0712james webb first image 0711 no bars
A version of this story appeared in CNN's Wonder Theory newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

(CNN)If you have ever watched "It's a Wonderful Life," the film has an unexpected cosmic cameo.

A group of angels listening for prayers is actually Stephan's Quintet, a compact galaxy group discovered in 1877. The galaxies interlock in a dance 290 million light-years away from Earth.
Now, the James Webb Space Telescope has captured Stephan's Quintet in stunning clarity, revealing the celestial formation in a new light.
    Astronomers and space enthusiasts have waited for Webb's debut for decades. When US President Joe Biden released the first high-resolution image on Monday, and NASA unveiled the rest a day later, it felt like the entire planet came together to marvel at them.
      And the observatory's scintillating journey is just beginning.
        Read More

        Across the universe