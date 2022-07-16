Arizona governor deploys National Guard to county facing flash flooding amid battling wildfires

(CNN) Arizona's governor has deployed the state's National Guard to assist with flooding relief and mitigation over the weekend in Coconino County, he announced Saturday.

Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, said on Twitter 30 National Guard members will be on the ground on Saturday afternoon to help with flooding mitigation measures such as filling sandbags. On Sunday, 60 members will assist, with "presence throughout the rest of the week," Ducey said.

Crew members with the Wildland Fire and Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative are also assisting with the efforts, Ducey said.

Coconino County Flood Control District Administrator and Deputy County Manager Lucinda Andreani delivered a presentation Thursday, which said the precipitation during the monsoon period from July through September is trending higher than normal this year.

