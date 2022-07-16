2 suspects arrested following a string of robberies, mostly at 7-Elevens, in the Los Angeles-area

(CNN) Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a string of robberies that left two people dead and three others wounded at convenience stores in Southern California, police said.

Six of those seven robberies happened at 7-Eleven stores during the early hours on July 11, prompting the company to urge its stores to close as a safety precaution.

"We are grateful that the Orange County District Attorney has announced local law enforcement has apprehended suspects related to the recent violent incidents," 7-Eleven said in a statement.

The seventh robbery occurred at a doughnut shop in Santa Ana, according to the city's police chief, David Valentin.

One of the two people arrested is considered a primary suspect while the other allegedly helped carry out the robberies.

