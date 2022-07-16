Murder convictions overturned decades after 3 men were convicted in a New York attack that resembled a scene from the 'Money Train' film

(CNN) Three men who served decades in prison for the arson murder of a New York City subway clerk, a murder that resembled a scene from the 1995 movie "Money Train," have had their convictions overturned.

Gonzalez said that on November 26, 1995, at about 1:40 a.m. inside a Brooklyn subway station, two men approached the token booth where Kaufman was working. One of the men poured gasoline from a clear plastic soda bottle into the coin slot, then he or his accomplice lit a book of matches, igniting the gasoline and causing the token booth to explode.

Kaufman was "blown out of the booth" and suffered burns to more than 80 percent of his body. He died of his injuries two weeks later.

CNN reported at the time the attack was a virtual replay of a scene from the movie "Money Train," where a pyromaniac squirts gasoline into a token booth and lights it up. Following the killing, then-Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole and police placed some of the blame for the Brooklyn attack on the movie. But transit officials said there were at least nine such attacks in the five years before the movie's release.

