Stopped driver dies after a crash involving a deputy responding to a call in Louisiana

(CNN) A Louisiana woman sitting in her stopped car on a state highway died Friday after being hit by a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy responding to a call, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2004 Saturn Ion, driven by Christinia Estave, 33, was stopped in the left lane of LA 16 southbound for "unknown reasons," according to police.

"A Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy was driving south in the left lane of LA 16 in a fully marked 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe while responding to a call of service and struck the rear of the stopped vehicle," the release said.

Estave, who was unrestrained, was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

The deputy who was involved in the crash was also not restrained when the crash took place, police said, and sustained minor injuries.

