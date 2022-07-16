More than 500 couples got mock-married at Lincoln Center's 'Celebrate Love' event

(CNN) The more, the merrier for the 500 couples who got symbolically married at Lincoln Center last weekend.

After more than two years of weddings were canceled, rescheduled, or downsized due to the pandemic, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' "Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding" event provided an opportunity for hundreds of couples to affirm their love for each other.

The symbolic -- and not legally binding -- ceremony was hosted by "Orange is the New Black" actress Lea DeLaria on July 10 in New York City.

"During so much upheaval, we really wanted to offer a summer season rooted in what New York City needs now. The (Re)Wedding was a centerpiece of our Summer for the City season, creating a space for couples to recommit their love to one another," said Shanta Thake, Chief Artistic Officer at Lincoln Center, in a statement emailed to CNN.

"Together we moved through an incredible outdoor multicultural ceremony that celebrated the richness of many traditions with amazing musical performances, and ending with a ribbon-tying unity ritual -- from grandparents renewing vows with their grandchildren present to couples who were only recently married but not able to celebrate and be in community, until now."

