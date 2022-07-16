Debunking myths about suicide helps encourage compassion and understanding

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor, or visit the NSPL site .

(CNN) Sometimes people who die by suicide get branded as selfish, depressed or attention-seeking.

Awareness of the realities of suicide can help people view these deaths with more understanding and compassion, realize the importance of helping others get help and address their own mental health problems if they are struggling, NAMI says.

Below, experts dispel common myths about suicide.

Myth: Everyone who attempts suicide has a mental health condition

One myth is "that only certain people experience suicidal thoughts, people with mental health conditions," said clinical psychologist Michael Roeske, senior director of the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation.

"A lot of people don't necessarily fit criteria for a mental health disorder, but in very stressful situations, they lose an important job, they find out about an infidelity with a long-term marital partner, and they go, 'Oh, my gosh. I don't know how I'm going to go forward living.'"

Other factors can include life stressors such as criminal or legal matters, persecution, eviction or home loss, grief, a devastating or debilitating illness, trauma, or other crises, according to NAMI.

Myth: People who attempt suicide are selfish

"There's a derogatory connotation that comes with the word selfish, as if somebody is making this decision typically for a pleasurable reason," Roeske said. "Maybe nearsighted is a better way of saying that their focus becomes really limited down to what's immediately in front of them. And they're not able to see the larger context of the history of their life, the relationships and the dimensionality of things."

People who attempt or die by suicide more often want to end their struggles or see themselves as a burden on loved ones, according to Roeske.

"It's not a selfish piece in the sense of someone making a decision for their own benefit," he added. "It's a decision based on the idea that 'I don't know how to get out of this moment. I feel so overwhelmed. I feel so stressed. I feel so sad that this opportunity to escape is what I need, and I don't feel I have any other choice.'"

Myth: People who threaten suicide are seeking attention

Some people think that those who express suicidal thoughts are attention seekers, or that they are aware of the sympathy they might engender but don't intend to die.

"Regardless of how you respond to it," Roeske said, "you still have to take it seriously that within there is a kernel of truth -- that this person really feels this (and) is struggling this much."

Myth: Suicide is a choice

"That's a pretty big philosophical question: Where does free will come in? Are we the consequence of our experiences?" Roeske said. The mindset of a person who is suicidal is similar to that of someone with substance abuse disorder and chronic relapses, he said.

"They are not willfully choosing substances over their children. They are not making the decision to harm their physical health or to be a poor employee or a poor citizen or engage in illegal behavior," Roeske said. Because of neurochemical changes, such persons have a limited capacity for full choice in terms of what they think is possible and what they can do.

There is some volition in suicide, but suicidal thoughts can be so overwhelming that they crowd out everything else, Roeske said.

Myth: Talking about it will lead to or encourage suicide

One myth "is the fear that if you talk about suicide, it's going to encourage it, and so people shy away from it," Roeske said. Asking someone about warning signs you have noticed might feel awkward, but "it actually does not lead to increased completed suicides," he added.

Having honest conversations about suicide can help reduce the stigma and empower people to seek help, rethink their options and share their stories with others, according to NAMI.

Myth: Improved mood means the risk of suicide is gone

If someone attempts suicide but then seems to be doing better in the days or months afterward, you might think that their risk is gone. But the reality might be the opposite -- the three months following an attempt is when someone is most at risk of dying by suicide, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health's Office of Suicide Prevention

"The apparent lifting of the problems could mean the person has made a firm decision to die by suicide and feels better because of this decision," it says.