'I'm pretty pissed off': Lowry blasts 'horrific' putting despite sensational back-to-back eagles at The Open

(CNN) "Pretty annoyed and pretty pissed off, to be honest."

It was not the typical post-round news conference for a golfer who had achieved an Open Championship feat unaccomplished in 21 years and smashed personal records.

Despite incredible back-to-back eagles at St. Andrews on Saturday, Shane Lowry left the Old Course bitterly disappointed as a string of missed putts stunted the Irishman's third round surge up the leaderboard.

Beginning the day tied for 25th at four-under par, the 2019 champion had made a steady one-under start before his round exploded into life at the par-four ninth hole. After a booming opening drive had put him in the rough to the left of the pin, Lowry pitched in a stunning 43-yard chip for eagle.

Mere minutes later, the 35-year-old repeated his eagle feat from three yards further out, finding the 10th hole from the fairway to spark a huge roar from the onlooking crowd.

Read More