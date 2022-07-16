'I'm pretty pissed off': Lowry blasts 'horrific' putting despite sensational back-to-back eagles at The Open

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Updated 4:38 PM ET, Sat July 16, 2022

Shane Lowry on the 18th hole during day three of The Open at the Old Course, St. Andrews.
(CNN)"Pretty annoyed and pretty pissed off, to be honest."

It was not the typical post-round news conference for a golfer who had achieved an Open Championship feat unaccomplished in 21 years and smashed personal records.
Despite incredible back-to-back eagles at St. Andrews on Saturday, Shane Lowry left the Old Course bitterly disappointed as a string of missed putts stunted the Irishman's third round surge up the leaderboard.
    Beginning the day tied for 25th at four-under par, the 2019 champion had made a steady one-under start before his round exploded into life at the par-four ninth hole. After a booming opening drive had put him in the rough to the left of the pin, Lowry pitched in a stunning 43-yard chip for eagle.
      Mere minutes later, the 35-year-old repeated his eagle feat from three yards further out, finding the 10th hole from the fairway to spark a huge roar from the onlooking crowd.
        Lowry celebrates his second eagle in a row at the 10th hole.
        It made Lowry -- who had previously shot just one eagle in 12 years and 548 holes at The Open -- the first golfer since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham in 2001 to sink back-to-back eagles at the major, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
        He had only eagled three times on par-fours on the PGA Tour since turning professional in 2009, according to PGA Tour Communications.
