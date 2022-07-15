UK forecasters issue first-ever "red" warning for exceptional heat with all-time records poised to topple

(CNN) Temperatures in the UK are expected to soar to all-time highs early next week, prompting UK forecasters to issue a "red" heat warning for the first time.

"Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early next week," the UK Met Office said in a press release Friday, noting that temperatures would reach the high 30s Celsius (around 100 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places, potentially climbing as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

This first-ever red warning for extreme heat covers parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England for Monday and Tuesday of next week, when temperatures will be at their worst. The warning includes London.

The increase in the frequency, duration, and intensity of these events over recent decades is clearly linked to the observed warming of the planet and can be attributed to human activity, the Met Office wrote.

"In a recent study, we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century, with the most extreme temperatures expected to be observed in the southeast of England," Nikos Christidis, Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office said.