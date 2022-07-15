Georgia school district allows some employees -- but not teachers -- to carry weapons in schools

(CNN) A Georgia school district approved a policy Thursday that allows some employees to carry weapons in schools, excluding teachers and staff who supervise classrooms.

The Cobb County Board of Education voted 4-2 to pass the measure intended to improve security in Georgia's second-largest school district.

"This policy gives us other opportunities to enhance and increase the number of school resource officers in our district," Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said during the district's board meeting.

Ragsdale emphasized he doesn't support arming teachers: "I have said from the start: I am not in favor, nor do I support, arming teachers in the classroom."

Read More