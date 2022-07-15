Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of the '1619 Project' reaches settlement with University of North Carolina

(CNN) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of the "1619 Project," whose tenure last year was initially denied by the University of North Carolina board of trustees despite a recommendation by the tenure committee, has reached a settlement with the UNC over tenure, according to a statement from the university.

At the time, Nikole Hannah-Jones had been chosen as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC, the university announced

Despite the recommendation by the tenure committee, her tenure was initially denied by the UNC board of trustees. After protests from alumni, faculty and students, the board changed its decision and offered tenure.

Hannah-Jones rejected the offer from her alma mater, and she accepted a tenured position as the Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University -- a historically Black university based in Washington, DC.

