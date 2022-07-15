Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park

(CNN) A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.

Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, is accused of spraying the men with a "chemical irritant" at DC's Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park, according to the indictment.

The park is known in the community as a place where men meet seeking consensual sex with other men, the indictment said. It alleges Pruden went there at night -- twice while pretending to be a United States Park Police officer -- and shined a flashlight in the men's faces.

