Officials urge caution after several shark attacks off New York's Long Island over the past 2 weeks

(CNN) Officials urged swimmers in Long Island, New York, to be cautious after at least four people were injured in suspected shark attacks this month.

"We are telling people that if they are swimming, they need to swim in lifeguard areas. They should only go waist deep and that they should be aware of their surroundings," Ocean Beach fire department chief Ian Levine told CNN on Thursday.

The warning comes after several shark attacks were reported since July 3 at beaches on Long Island, a large peninsula that stretches more than 120 miles to the east of New York City.

In the most recent attacks, a shark knocked a surfer off his paddleboard Wednesday morning at the Smith Point County Park beach, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said during a news conference. The surfer suffered a bite on his leg before punching the shark and riding a wave to shore.

The beach was temporarily closed for several hours while officials scanned area waters for additional shark presence with drones, Bellone added.

