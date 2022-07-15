What happens when the royals go on holiday?

A version of this story appeared in the July 15 edition of CNN's Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain's royal family. Sign up here.

London (CNN) As summer reaches its height in the UK and Europe, millions of people are heading off on vacation or taking some time away from work to catch up with friends and relatives.

And that includes the royals. July and August are typically quiet months in the royal calendar, as members of the clan take a break from their heavy schedule of public duties.

Suddenly, the jetsetting and hectic timetable of public appearances, speeches and royal tours stops -- and members go off-grid.

But how easy is it for the royal family to truly get away from it all -- and what happens on a royal holiday?

The most famous vacation destination for the royals is Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen spends her summers and where numerous family get-togethers have taken place.

