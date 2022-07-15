Marlins shortstop gets tooth knocked out but Miami claims a walk-off victory in the 11th

(CNN) The Miami Marlins secured a bruising 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday -- in every sense of the word.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas was hit square in the mouth by Oneil Cruz's helmet as Cruz unsuccessfully tried to steal second base at the top of the ninth inning.

Rojas was hit so hard that part of his tooth -- visible on TV replays -- flew out of his mouth into the dirt and he left the field, clutching his mouth.

"He actually knocked a tooth not out but broke half of it off," manager Don Mattingly said after the game, according to MLB.com. "They found it and he's at the dentist now, so we'll see where that goes."

Rojas' broken tooth was not the only injury suffered by the Marlins as center fielder Billy Hamilton sustained a black eye and second baseman Jon Berti departed with a mild groin strain.

