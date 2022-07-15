Hockey Canada apologizes; reopens investigation into alleged sexual assault

(CNN) Hockey Canada has apologized for a lack of action following an alleged sexual assault by members of the Canadian world junior team.

In an open letter posted Thursday , the organization said it was reopening an independent investigation after an outcry from fans, families, sponsors and those involved in the alleged incident following a previous two-year review.

The governing body acknowledged that the previous process was "not perfect" and had not done enough following a purported 2018 assault of a woman by several members of the junior team in London, Ontario.

"We know you are angry and disappointed in Hockey Canada -- rightfully so," the open letter states . "We know we have not done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 National Junior Team, or to end the culture of toxic behavior within our game.

"For that we unreservedly apologize."

Read More