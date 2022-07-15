Opinion: Webb photos we reveled in are also a stark reminder

(CNN) Nearly every night during the spring of 1997, once dinner was done and the last dish put away, my dad and I would drag two lawn chairs out to our front yard to watch the Hale-Bopp comet. Visible even during the day, it would slowly brighten as dusk gave way to night.

Nicole Hemmer

The realization that a powerful celestial event could cut two ways -- that it could bring people together in shared awe and also spark an unspeakable tragedy -- stayed with me even as the comet faded. I thought of the comet as I pored over the first remarkable images from the James Webb telescope , released by NASA earlier this week. The first deep field photograph showed not just unprecedented details of deep space but of deep history: some of the galaxies it captured are -- or were -- 13.1 billion light-years away, meaning the images we saw offered glimpses of the universe in its infancy.

At a moment when life on Earth has felt increasingly cramped and shuttered, hemmed in pandemic shutdowns and border-obsessed nationalisms, getting lost in that vision of the vastness of the universe felt freeing. Tiny, fragile, fractious Earth, not even a blue dot in the crowded crush of galaxies on display in the Webb photographs, is surrounded by endless possibility.

President Joe Biden released one of the James Webb telescope's first images on Monday July 11. The image of SMACS 0723 is "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA.

Yet while the photos induced a kind of dazed wonder in many observers -- myself included -- they have their limits as well. Which is how astrophotography has always worked: as the spark for astral imagination and earth-bound activism, as well as a reminder of how inescapable our present challenges are. For those working to curb the effects of climate change as well as those working to reverse the inhumane politics of the present, the Webb images present a historic opportunity to refocus attention on the possibility of politics and activism here on Earth.

