Nurse midwives fill gap in prenatal care after rural hospitals shut down labor and delivery units

Muscatine, Iowa Bailee Tordai, who was 33 weeks into her pregnancy, barely made it to the prenatal checkup. Her clunky old Jeep couldn't complete the 2-mile trip from her house to the University of Iowa's outreach clinic in her southeastern Iowa hometown. It was a hot June day, and a wiring problem made the Jeep conk out in the street.

A passerby helped Tordai, 22, push her stricken vehicle off the road and into a parking lot. Then she called her stepdad for a ride to the clinic.

Jaclyn Roman, a nurse midwife, walked into the exam room. "I heard your car broke down."

"Yup. You want to buy it? Five bucks!" Tordai joked.

Her lack of reliable transportation won't be a laughing matter in August, when her baby is due. She will need to arrange for someone to drive her about 40 miles northwest to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She can't give birth at Muscatine's hospital because it shuttered its birthing unit in 2020.

Roman is part of an unusual effort to minimize the harm caused by such closures. She's one of 11 certified nurse midwives from the University of Iowa who travel regularly to Muscatine and Washington, another southeastern Iowa town where the local hospital closed its birthing unit. The university's pilot project, which is supported by a federal grant, doesn't aim to reopen shuttered birthing units. Instead, the midwife team helps ensure area women receive related services. Last year, it served more than 500 patients in Muscatine and Washington.

Muscatine is one of hundreds of rural areas in the U.S. where hospitals have dropped birthing services during the past two decades, often because they lack obstetricians and other specialized staff members.

Hospital industry leaders say birthing units also tend to lose money, largely because of low payments from Medicaid, the public health insurance program that covers more than 40% of births in the U.S. and an even greater share in many rural areas.

The loss of labor-and-delivery services hits especially hard for women who lack resources and time to travel for care.

Muscatine, which is on the Mississippi River, has more than 23,000 residents, making it a relatively large town by Iowa standards. But its hospital is one of 41 Iowa facilities that have closed their birthing units since 2000, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Most were in rural areas. Just one has reopened, and only 56 Iowa hospitals now have birthing units.

The nurse midwife team's work includes crucial prenatal checkups. Most pregnant people are supposed to have a dozen or more such appointments before giving birth. Health care providers use the checkups to track how a pregnancy is progressing and to watch for signs of high blood pressure and other problems that can lead to premature births, stillbirths, or even maternal deaths. The midwives also advise women on how to keep themselves and their babies healthy after birth.

Karen Jefferson, director of midwifery practice for the American College of Nurse-Midwives, said the University of Iowa team's approach is an innovative way to address needs in rural areas that have lost hospital birthing units. "How wonderful would it be to see a provider in your town, instead of driving 40 miles for your prenatal visits — especially toward the end of pregnancy, when you're going every week," said Jefferson, who lives in rural New York.

Midwives can provide many other types of care for women and for babies. In theory, they could even open rural birthing centers outside of hospitals, Jefferson said. But they would need to overcome concerns about financing and about the availability of surgeons to do emergency cesarean sections, which she said are rarely needed in low-risk births.

The University of Iowa midwives focus on low-risk pregnancies, referring patients with significant health issues to physician specialists in Iowa City. Often, those specialists can visit with the patients and the midwives via video conference in the small-town clinics.

The loss of a hospital obstetrics unit can make finding local maternity care harder for rural families.

Tordai can attest that if patients must travel far for prenatal appointments, they're less likely to get to them all. If she had to go to Iowa City for each of hers, repeatedly taking three hours off from her job managing a pizza restaurant would be tough, she said. On that June day her Jeep broke down, she would have canceled her appointment.

Instead, she wound up on an exam table at the Muscatine clinic listening to her baby's heartbeat on a monitor and watching as Roman measured her belly.

"Nice job being perfect," the midwife told her during the checkup.