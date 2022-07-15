It's a stressful time to be an abortion doula. But many say they aren't quitting

(CNN)Saquaya Ruffin didn't know what an abortion doula was until the clinic staff asked if she wanted one.
Her mother came with her to the appointment at Planned Parenthood in New York, but she wasn't going to be allowed in the procedure room. Ruffin agreed to the doula, figuring it would help to have someone with her.
Ruffin says the doula helped her stay calm as the staff administered anesthesia. She soothed her anxieties about being awake for the abortion and held her hand throughout. Her role was subtle, but Ruffin appreciated her presence.
"I didn't expect to be so emotional about the procedure," Ruffin says of her abortion three years ago. "Having a doula there helped with that."
Ruffin's abortion doula belongs to an emerging field of care workers who support people through the process of ending a pregnancy.
As getting an abortion in many states becomes more complex with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, doula organizations who spoke to CNN say they're seeing a surge of interest from volunteers who want to provide that support -- even as these doulas' work becomes riskier and more challenging.
Abortion doulas can help pregnant women process their emotions
Abortion doulas aren't midwives or medical practitioners. Their main role is providing emotional support and information to women navigating abortion.
That could mean holding someone's hand during the procedure or lending an ear as they talk through whether or not to terminate a pregnancy. It could mean ensuring their appointment is with a reproductive health clinic, as opposed to a crisis pregnancy center that intends to dissuade people from having abortions. Or it could mean offering tips on how to manage abortion's physical side effects.
Siobhan Diores knew something about the complicated emotions she was experiencing when she got pregnant two years ago. She herself is an abortion doula.
But even though she is trained to help others navigate the procedure, having someone she could talk to throughout the process was a huge comfort.
Diores says she already had an infant at home and her marriage was on the verge of ending, so having another baby at the time wasn't financially or emotionally feasible for her. Still, she found the stigma of abortion, as well as a sense of loss, weighing on her.
Over Zoom and via text messages, her abortion doula helped her process those feelings.
"I needed somebody to help me move through the full cycle of emotion so that I could keep showing up for my work for other people," she says.
Because of her own experiences, much of Diores' work now centers on supporting clients for whom abortion is a difficult decision. She's also a full-spectrum doula, meaning that she supports people not just through abortions, but through pregnancy, birth, miscarriage and other fetal loss.
While some organizations offer abortion doula training, the field isn't licensed or regulated, meaning that the work can vary widely. Some abortion doulas are volunteers who partner with clinics or hospitals, while others, like Diores, are independent professionals who offer their services at a cost.
One of the first organizations to promote the concept of an abortion doula was The Doula Project, a New York City based nonprofit that started in 2007. The group's founding members were involved in the reproductive justice movement and say they noticed that women getting abortions didn't have the same resources and support as women giving birth.
Over the years, the organization has expanded its services to support people across the full spectrum of pregnancy and today, its trained volunteers work with Planned Parenthood clinics, public hospitals and other providers in New York City to help those who need it most.
In the current political landscape, that support is more needed than ever, says Vicki Bloom, one of The Doula Project's leaders.
"People deserve to be treated like people when they're having medical procedures," Bloom says. "Culturally right now, we are not providing that kind of care for people who are having abortions. We're not treating them with respect, with love, with honor that they're making decisions that make sense for them in their life."
Increasingly, they also handle logistics
Abortion doulas' responsibilities have evolved as abortions have gotten harder to obtain.
"Typically when folks think of an abortion doula, they'd be thinking of the handholder in the clinic," says Jenna Brown, program director and lead teacher for Birthing Advocacy Doula Trainings. "But in my experience, the majority of the work that abortion doulas do is in support of logistics preceding care."
That's especially true of the volunteers at the Colorado Doula Project. Colorado -- where abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy -- was already becoming a sanctuary state before Roe was overturned. With abortion in some surrounding states now illegal or soon to be illegal, the Colorado non-profit is experiencing a "massive increase" in clients, says executive director Gina Martínez. And the needs of its clients are great, she says.
The group's abortion doulas pick up out-of-state clients from airports, arrange accommodations and drive them to appointments. The organization also helps pay for the additional travel costs that now come with getting an abortion, from childcare to hotels to gas money.
"If you have the money for the abortion but you can't get there, it doesn