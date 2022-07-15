It's a stressful time to be an abortion doula. But many say they aren't quitting

(CNN) Saquaya Ruffin didn't know what an abortion doula was until the clinic staff asked if she wanted one.

Her mother came with her to the appointment at Planned Parenthood in New York, but she wasn't going to be allowed in the procedure room. Ruffin agreed to the doula, figuring it would help to have someone with her.

Ruffin says the doula helped her stay calm as the staff administered anesthesia. She soothed her anxieties about being awake for the abortion and held her hand throughout. Her role was subtle, but Ruffin appreciated her presence.

"I didn't expect to be so emotional about the procedure," Ruffin says of her abortion three years ago. "Having a doula there helped with that."

Ruffin's abortion doula belongs to an emerging field of care workers who support people through the process of ending a pregnancy.

