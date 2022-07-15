Waving goodbye? Tearful Tiger Woods serenaded by St. Andrews crowd after difficult Open

(CNN) No sooner had Tiger Woods taken his first step across the Swilcan Bridge, the thousands of fans at St. Andrews crammed behind ropes, filling grandstands and squeezed onto overlooking balconies rose as one to applaud.

The ovation soundtracked the entirety of the 15-time major winner's long walk down the Old Course's 18th fairway, as a visibly emotional Woods -- removing his hat to salute the reception -- wiped away tears.

It remains to be seen whether one of golf's greatest icons has played his final professional shot at one of the sport's most iconic venues, but if this was to be goodbye, then it was a fitting send-off.

"The fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling," Woods told reporters.

"As I got closer to the green ... the ovation got louder, you could feel the warmth and you could feel the people from both sides. Felt like the whole tournament was right there."

Read More