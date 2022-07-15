Sea lions force beachgoers to flee, duck ‘soldiers’ gaurd a 300-year-old vineyard, and a dog crashes a wedding. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
Meet the duck ‘soldiers’
Ducks have patrolled Vergenoegd Löw The Wine Estate in South Africa since the 1980s. The vineyard’s manager says the ducks have helped to keep the vineyard pest free for years.
On the run
San Diego beachgoers were forced to run from charging male sea lions. An expert explains how they were actually sparring over females.
Family over everything
A rescue team in Thailand jumped into action after a mother elephant fainted from stress while her 1-year-old calf was trapped in a drain. Both recovered well and were quickly reunited.
Out of this world
See the first five high-resolution images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The stunning images show the deepest part of the universe ever captured.
Mic-drop moment
Watch a Rhode Island couple’s excited dog jump on the bride’s wedding dress and crash their ceremony. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.