(CNN) A notorious drug lord on the FBI's 10 most wanted list has been detained by the Mexican Navy, a Navy source told CNN on Friday.

Camarena Salazar was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in retaliation for a raid in 1984 of Caro Quintero's 2,500-acre marijuana farm by Mexican authorities, according to the DEA. The events were serialized in the Netflix drama "Narcos: Mexico."

The FBI wanted poster for Rafael Caro Quintero.

The fugitive returned to drug trafficking as a senior leader of the Sinaloa cartel, according to the FBI.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday the United States will seek immediate extradition of Caro Quintero so he can be tried "in the very justice system (DEA) Special Agent Camarena died defending."

"There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement," Garland said.

Caro Quintero has previously said attempts to arrest him were "misplaced vengeance" -- "conveniently rewriting history," according to the DEA.

In 2018, US authorities announced a $20 million reward for Caro Quintero. Then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told a news conference at the time that Caro Quintero is "considered one of the Mexican godfathers of drug trafficking."