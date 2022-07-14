The next-gen robots that could explore ocean worlds

(CNN) Ocean worlds in our solar system are attractive places in the search for life beyond Earth.

Beneath a thick, icy shell, Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moons Titan and Enceladus likely harbor oceans, scientists believe. On Earth, the oceans teem with life, but is the same scenario possible on these frosty moons?

But exploring the challenging terrain as well as the oceans themselves may require technology that seems more like science fiction.

Here are some of the concepts experts are exploring at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, that could one day transform into a mission diving beneath the ice on alien worlds.

Ice hopping

Little is known about the frozen terrain covering Europa and Enceladus, so any mission exploring the surface of these worlds could potentially have to navigate treacherous landscapes.

A concept called SPARROW, or the Steam Propelled Autonomous Retrieval Robot for Ocean Worlds, would be able to hop right over any hazards such as long ice blades called penitentes.

"The terrain on Europa is likely highly complex," said Gareth Meirion-Griffith, JPL roboticist and lead researcher of the concept, in a statement. "It could be porous, it might be riddled with crevasses, there might be meters-high penitentes that would stop most robots in their tracks. But SPARROW has total terrain agnosticism; it has complete freedom to travel across an otherwise inhospitable terrain."

This illustration depicts SPARROW, a steam-powered robotic concept that could hop over treacherous, icy terrain.

The concept includes a lander that acts as a home base for a spherical robot. This ball, which resembles a cage and is about the size of a soccer ball, would include instruments and thrusters.

Rather than relying on fuel, the SPARROW ball would use steam created from melting ice. The low gravity on ocean worlds would allow the ball and its steam-powered thrusters to hop for miles.

The lander would collect and melt the ice, then load water into SPARROW. The robotic ball's engines could warm the water to create a steam boost.

Instruments aboard SPARROW could be used to collect samples that could be analyzed on the lander.

And more SPARROWs may be better than one to explore these mysterious, distant worlds.

Roving underwater

The underwater rover BRUIE undergoes testing in an arctic lake in Alaska in 2015.

The Buoyant Rover for Under-Ice Exploration, or BRUIE, would act in much the same way -- just inside an ocean on Enceladus or Europa, rather than on land.

A rover exploring an ocean world will need to navigate on its own. The BRUIE prototype is about 3 feet (1 meter) long and has two wheels to help it roll upside down along ice. Images and data collected by the floating rover will allow scientists to study the "ice-water interface."

"We've found that life often lives at interfaces, both the sea bottom and the ice-water interface at the top. Most submersibles have a challenging time investigating this area as ocean currents might cause them to crash, or they would waste too much power maintaining position," said Andy Klesh, lead engineer for the concept, in a statement.

"BRUIE, however, uses buoyancy to remain anchored against the ice and is impervious to most currents. In addition, it can safely power down, turning on only when it needs to take a measurement, so that it can spend months observing the under-ice environment."

Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory have tested the BRUIE prototype to look for life beneath the ice in Antarctica.

Engineers at JPL have already put the rover through its paces in similar environments on Earth in the Arctic, Alaska and Antarctica.

"The ice shells covering these distant oceans serve as a window into the oceans below, and the chemistry of the ice could help feed life within those oceans," said Kevin Hand, JPL lead scientist for the BRUIE project, in a statement. "Here on Earth, the ice covering our polar oceans serves a similar role, and our team