Search efforts are underway in Virginia as more than 40 people are unaccounted for after severe flooding

(CNN) Search efforts will continue Thursday for more than 40 people unaccounted after a torrential downpour inundated a rural Virginia county, tearing homes from their foundations and damaging roads and bridges across the region.

Buchanan County in the western part of Virginia was soaked with more than 6 inches of water in just a matter of hours Wednesday, causing extensive damage, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

"Combined with the fact that the area is mountainous, rainfall is able to collect quickly and dangerous runoff occurred," Shackelford said.

In the aftermath, authorities said they were searching for at least 44 people who were not accounted for.

"This number reflects the number of people that has been reported to law enforcement by loved ones and family members as being unable to make contact with them," the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday in a Facebook post . "This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their wellbeing."

