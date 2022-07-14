Officials take back statement that 13-year-old was driving in the Texas collision that killed 9 people in March

(CNN) Federal investigators are walking back their assertion that a 13-year-old child was driving the pickup truck in a March collision that killed nine people, including members of a university's golf teams.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Thursday that DNA testing performed by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates the child's 38-year-old father was behind the pickup's wheel.

Testing also "revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver's blood," the NTSB said in the report.

The fiery crash took place outside Andrews, Texas, when a Dodge 2500 pickup truck traveling southbound drove into the northbound lane and crashed into a Ford Transit passenger van.

"Both vehicles caught on fire and were destroyed," the report said.

Read More