Father pleads for help in search for missing University of Mississippi student

(CNN) The father of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student Jimmie "Jay" Lee is pleading for the public's help in bringing the college student home after the discovery of the student's car.

"If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child," Lee's father Jimmie Lee, Sr. said in a plea posted online by Oxford Police.

Police are asking anyone with tips to reach out to them. Lee was reportedly last seen July 8 around 5:58 a.m. wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers leaving Campus Walk Apartments.

Oxford Police Department images of Jimmine Jay Lee

On Monday, police recovered Lee's car, a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood, from a local towing company.

The car with the license plate "JAYLEE1" was towed Friday afternoon from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

Read More