Four women are accusing a nurse at an ICE detention center of sexual assault

(CNN) A new complaint alleges that a nurse sexually assaulted four women who sought medical attention at an ICE detention center in south Georgia.

A nurse at the privately run Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, according to the complaint, took advantage of his position to coerce the women "into giving him access to private parts of their body without medical justification or need."

The Southern Poverty Law Center and a coalition of advocacy organizations filed the administrative complaint Tuesday with the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. It accuses Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private prison company CoreCivic of enabling the nurse's alleged actions and failing to protect and care for people in their custody.

The complaint details the accusations of four women identified with pseudonyms and described as detainees held at Stewart in late 2021 and early 2022.

Two of the women notified Stewart officials of the nurse's alleged behavior while they were in detention, according to the complaint, which alleges the women were "brazenly retaliated against through aggressive and accusatory interrogations and threats of prolonged imprisonment."