Florida woman indicted on hate crime charges after pepper spraying Asian women in NYC

(CNN) A Florida woman accused of pepper spraying four Asian women while yelling xenophobic comments was indicted on 12 hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Madeline Barker, 47, was indicted on eight counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a misdemeanor hate crime, a news release from District Attorney Alvin Bragg's Office said.

Thursday's indictment includes five more assault charges than Barker faced at her arraignment last month.

Barker remains in custody in New York. CNN has reached out to her attorney for comment.

Prosecutors say that on June 11, Barker allegedly sprayed a group of four Asian women who had been standing on a Manhattan street, allegedly confronting them for standing near where she was sitting, a news release said.

