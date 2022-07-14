Blood spatter on disgraced attorney's clothes may tie him to murder scene of wife and son, source says

(CNN) Blood spatter found on the clothing of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh could place him at the scene of the murder of his wife and son last year at their South Carolina home, a source with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

Murdaugh, who is currently incarcerated and potentially facing murder charges this week, said he had returned on June 7, 2021, to their home in Islandton, a small community about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, and found his wife and son -- Margaret and Paul -- had been shot. He called 911 to report the shooting.

Murdaugh, a pillar of the South Carolina legal community, denied involvement in their deaths, saying he had been visiting his mother at the time.

The blood spatter found could place Murdaugh in close contact with at least one of the victims when they were killed, the source said. High velocity spatter is associated with the use of a particular weapon, such as a rifle, and it creates a specific blood pattern, especially when used at close range.

In addition, a phone belonging to Paul Murdaugh was recovered on his body containing video and audio of Alex Murdaugh talking with his wife close to the time she and Paul were killed, the source said.

