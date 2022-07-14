(CNN) With the score level at 2-2, Daniëlle van de Donk fired a perfect strike into the top right-hand corner of the goal from the edge of the penalty box, sealing a 3-2 victory for The Netherlands against Portugal in their Women's Euro group stage match-up.

"I almost never score goals like [my winner]," van de Donk said according to UEFA.com.

"Normally, I only score tap-ins. I know where the ball's going, and I tap it in. For this one, I don't know what was happening!"

It had been an enthralling game in which Portugal -- the second-lowest ranked side in the tournament -- staged a comeback from two goals down to level the affair but was eventually outclassed by the defending champion.

The Netherlands' preparation had been disrupted by injuries and Covid which left it without four of its best players including captain Sari van Veenendaal and all-time leading goalscorer Vivianne Miedema.

