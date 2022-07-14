Hulu is bringing recreations of the "Abbott Elementary" set to the San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Fans of hit show “Abbott Elementary” will have the chance to walk the halls of the eponymous school – when the series makes its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

On July 21, Hulu is launching an immersive experience where visitors can feel like a part of the school through recreations of the “Abbott Elementary” set. The event will also collect donations for real teachers’ classroom wish lists, a nod to one of the series’ plot points.

A rendering of a classroom from "Abbott Elementary." Creative Riff/ABC

The news comes shortly after the show secured seven nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, including one for outstanding comedy series.

“Abbott Elementary,” created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows a group of teachers in an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia. It has been a ratings success for ABC, also earning a perfect score on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Season two of the show is set to debut September 21.