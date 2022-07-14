(CNN) Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Maldives on board a flight for Singapore, a high-ranking security source in Colombo told CNN, as anger grows in his home country over his refusal to formally resign.

He is expected to arrive at Singapore's Changi Airport tonight, the security source said. Rajapaksa had been waiting to secure a "private jet" from a close family member in Colombo, but that had "not materialized," the source added.

Rajapaksa left the capital of the Maldives, Malé, on board a "Saudi flight" the source said.

CNN believes the source was referring to Saudia flight 788 which left Malé at 11.30am (local) Thursday.

Saudia is the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia.

