Police are searching for an attacker who stabbed 3 homeless men while they were sleeping in New York City

(CNN) New York police are searching for an assailant who they say stabbed three homeless men while they were sleeping, killing one of them, in separate incidents.

The attacker is believed to have used a large kitchen knife, officials said on Tuesday

"These are senseless acts on defenseless people experiencing homelessness, and somebody knows this person," New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference.

The first attack happened on July 5, when a 34-year-old man, sleeping on a park bench, woke up with a pain in his stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. After the attack, the man walked across the street, and a passerby called 911. The man was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive the attack.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie, bright neon sneakers and a gray backpack. It shows the suspect riding a Citi Bike the victim had used around the block, and then returning to stab the man, police said. The assailant also took the victim's backpack and ditched it nearby, police added. The fatal stabbing wasn't caught on camera.

