Turpin children 'failed' by Southern California social services, report says

(CNN) The social services system "failed" and further harmed 13 children who were rescued in 2018 after being starved and tortured by their parents for years in Southern California, according to an independent report presented Tuesday to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

After the children of David and Louise Turpin escaped from their nightmarish home in January 2018, the social service system meant to protect them placed some of the younger children in the care of people later charged with child abuse and left some older siblings to endure periods of "housing instability and food insecurity," says the 634-page report by a law firm hired by the country to investigate their care.

David and Louise Turpin were each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 2019 after they pleaded guilty to holding captive and torturing their children at home in the city of Perris, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The Turpin family dresses as "Things" from Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat."

The couple was arrested in 2018 after one of their children -- who ranged in age from 2 to 29 -- escaped their filthy home and called police. Authorities said the siblings had been isolated from the outside world and were often denied showers, medical care and food. The parents used chains and padlocks to shackle some of the children to beds.

The damning report by the former federal judge said some Turpin siblings had difficulty accessing funds intended for their use, and many were "caught in the middle of confusing and complicated legal proceedings."

