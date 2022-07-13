Boston's first LGBTQ+ friendly senior housing project was vandalized with hate speech

(CNN) New England's first LGBTQ+ friendly housing development for seniors in Boston was vandalized with hate speech over the weekend, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc.

Signs posted on the chain-link fence surrounding the development were vandalized with messages overnight Saturday reading "die soon" and "we will burn this," among other comments, photos show.

"This is the second straight weekend of Boston being marred by hatred and intolerance," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Sunday. "My office will prosecute threats to the LGBTQ+ community wherever and whenever they occur." Over the Fourth of July weekend, a large group of people bearing White nationalist flags marched along Boston's Freedom Trail on the Fourth of July weekend.

Boston Police told CNN they are still investigating.

Boston Police are invesitgating after signs outside The Pryde, the city's up and coming LGBTQ- welcoming affordable senior housing development.

Boston residents rallied outside of the development, dubbed "The Pryde," late Sunday and covered the vandalized banners with posters with messages of love and inclusion.