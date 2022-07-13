(CNN) Two years after a 911 dispatcher in rural Pennsylvania refused to send emergency medical assistance to an ailing woman, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.

Dispatcher Leon Price was also charged with recklessly endangering another person, official oppression, and obstruction of the administration of law or other government function related to the July 2020 incident, according to the records.

Around July 1, 2020, Kelly Titchenell called Greene County 911 emergency dispatch to get medical help for her mother, who was jaundiced, incoherent and bleeding because of a hole in her esophagus, according to a civil lawsuit filed by Titchenell in Pennsylvania's Western District court.

When Price answered the 911 call as a dispatcher, Titchenell told him that her mother, 54-year-old Diania Kronk, needed to go to the hospital because she was turning yellow, making noises and had been lying in bed for days, the complaint said.

At the time, Kronk was living at her boyfriend's house in Sycamore, Pennsylvania, where there was no cell service, according to the complaint.

Kelly Titchenell holds a photo of her mother Diania Kronk, and an urn containing her mother's ashes.

