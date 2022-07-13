Don't expect sword dances when Biden visits Saudi Arabia

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here.

Abu Dhabi (CNN) From having "no redeeming social value" to being a "strategic partner" of the United States. That's how far Saudi Arabia has come in President Joe Biden's eyes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine saw oil prices soaring to eight-year highs.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the US have deteriorated significantly since Biden replaced Donald Trump in the Oval Office. But that's changing now as Biden makes his first visit to the kingdom as President this week and is likely to rub shoulders with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Both former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump were ridiculed for bowing to the Saudi king during trips to the kingdom. Trump even made history by picking Saudi Arabia for his first presidential visit, which was characterized by sword dances, glowing orbs and pomp.

Biden is keen to save face by carefully choreographing the optics. In stark contrast to his predecessors, he isn't even going to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, opting instead to hold a multilateral summit with regional leaders in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. The message is clear: This isn't a state visit.

Both sides are going to spin the trip for their own political advantage, but the body language, handshakes and public statements will be most telling.