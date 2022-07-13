Golfing legend Tom Watson recalls his classic Open at St Andrews

(CNN) As a group of amateur golfers assemble on the first tee of the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, they are watched pensively by a man sat in the clubhouse pavilion.

Laughing and joking, the group's eagerness to play a legendary course steeped in Open Championship history is not lost on their audience. He is Tom Watson, and few people and places are more synonymous with the Open than the 72-year-old and St Andrews.

One of golf's most iconic names, Watson is a five-time winner of the major, while the Old Course at St Andrews has hosted the Open more times than any other venue and will stage the 150th edition of the tournament later this month.

Yet incredibly -- and not for the want of trying -- Watson never lifted the Claret Jug at the historic links course.

With eight major triumphs and 39 PGA Tour wins, the American is regarded as one of the game's greatest-ever players. His five Open successes between 1975 and 1983 leave him second only to Harry Vardon (six) in all-time wins at the event, consolidating his reputation as an outstanding links golfer.

Tom Watson celebrates winning the 1975 Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, with his wife.

