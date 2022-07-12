Webb telescope's new images of stars, galaxies and an exoplanet will be revealed today

(CNN) A stellar nursery where stars are born, interactions between galaxies and a unique view of an exoplanet are just some of the new cosmic images that will be shared Tuesday.

After decades of waiting, it's finally time for the world to see the first images taken by the most powerful space telescope ever -- the James Webb Space Telescope.

Development of the world's premier space observatory began in 2004, and after years of delays, the telescope and its massive gold mirror finally launched on December 25.

The images are worth the wait -- and they will forever change the way we see the universe.

President Joe Biden released one of Webb's first images on Monday, and it is "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The rest of the high-resolution color images will make their debut on Tuesday.