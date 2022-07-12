Rikers Island correction officer fired after inmate dies, ninth death in NYC Department of Correction custody this year

(CNN) A New York City correction officer has been fired after an inmate died in the city's Rikers Island jail, according to a Tuesday statement from the city Department of Correction.

The inmate, identified as Elijah Muhammad, 31, was found unresponsive in his cell and declared dead on Sunday night, according to the statement from DOC Commissioner Louis Molina.

"It is heartbreaking when someone dies while in custody. We treat every death with the utmost seriousness and understand that it is our mandate to keep every person entrusted to our care safe," Molina's statement read. "A preliminary review of this incident required that we take immediate action against the staff involved, and an officer was terminated."

The chief medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of Muhammad's death, according to the statement. CNN has reached out to the city medical examiner's office for details on Muhammad's autopsy.

It was not clear what part of the investigation led to the officer's firing. CNN has reached out to the union for city correction officers for comment.

