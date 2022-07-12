Little league teams have pulled out of a state championship after a gunfire scare at a baseball game

(CNN) Little league teams have pulled out of the North Carolina state championship tournament after gunshots erupted during a weekend game, their organizers said Monday in social media posts.

"All players and families are safe and home at this time," it states.

"The events were too traumatic for us to even consider having the teams return to Wilson to play," it said.

On Sunday at Gillette Athletic Complex in North Carolina, "three shots were fired," Wilson Police said in a Monday news release.

There is no evidence anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by the gunfire, they said, adding an unoccupied vehicle in a lot near Field 2 was stuck.

At first, "two vehicles were identified as potentially being involved in the incident," by parents and witnesses, police said. Officers learned their occupants "were attendees" leaving a game and not involved in the shooting.

Police have no suspect description, a police spokesperson told CNN, and continue to investigate with North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

"It was a very difficult day for everyone involved," the Wilmington Little League post read.

"Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers as the events that surrounded this unexplainable action have not only denied the boys an opportunity that they earned and deserve but it also undoubtedly robbed them of the amazing experience and memories that All Star Season brings."

"Tragic events such as these are happening far too often in our country," South Durham league leaders wrote. "We too often think it won't happen to us. Today, it happened for 7 and 8 year old Little League players, for children and coaches we all know. It was a terrifying situation for all involved. Video shows coaches bravely covering players with their bodies and crawling off baseball fields. No child or parent should ever experience anything like this.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight."