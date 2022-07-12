Tech company CEO arrested and charged with murder in 1992 killing of California woman, DA says

(CNN) A tech company CEO, who was tried twice in the 1992 killing of his roommate's girlfriend, has been arrested and charged with murder in the case, a California prosecutor said.

John Kevin Woodward, 58, the CEO of online training company ReadyTech, was taken into custody at New York's JFK airport on Saturday after he arrived from Amsterdam, a news release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

He was charged with strangling Laurie Houts, his roommate's girlfriend, said the prosecutor's office. Officials said DNA on a rope led them to Woodward.

Woodward was tried twice in the case during the 1990s, but the prosecution was dismissed "for insufficient evidence," the DA's office said. Woodward then moved to the Netherlands.

Houts' body was found, with a rope around her neck, in her car in September 1992, about a mile from her workplace in Mountain View, California. The 25-year-old software engineer's footprints were found on the inside of her windshield, a sign of struggle, said the DA's office.

Read More