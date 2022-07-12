Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old shot in Highland Park, is again in critical condition and facing an 'urgent, complex' surgery, spokesperson says

(CNN) Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who is paralyzed from the waist down after getting shot at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, is again in critical condition and facing an "urgent, complex, and lengthy" surgery, a family spokesperson said Tuesday.

Cooper, who was attending the parade with his family, suffered several significant injuries in the shooting, including a severed spinal cord, spokesperson Anthony Loizzi previously said.

In what had been a positive development, the child was upgraded to serious condition last week and asked to see his twin brother, Luke, and his dog while he was briefly conscious. Cooper was sedated again because of the pain, the spokesperson said.

But a new infection has caused the child's fever to spike and elevated his heart rate, Loizzi said in a Tuesday statement.

One of the child's lungs is partially collapsed and he is again in critical condition, Loizzi said.

