Celtics' Matt Ryan 'emotional' after his journey from Door Dash driver to the NBA

(CNN) A year ago, Matt Ryan was a Door Dash driver, after his NBA contract had been waived by the Denver Nuggets.

On Monday, as he collapsed to the floor shooting a three-pointer for victory, he watched the flight of the ball with trepidation, convinced it would float wide.

"I thought it was left and I thought it was long. It was long, but it just happened to be pretty straight," the 25-year-old told reporters afterwards.

Shot with two seconds left on the clock, Ryan's three-pointer propelled the Boston Celtics to a 111-109 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League -- an offseason competition for rookies and affiliate players.

"We were actually trying to run a play, but we got it in quick and got in to me and there was no time to run a play at that point, so I just tried to get up a shot and I was happy it was in," he said.

Read More