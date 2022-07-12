Iran has arrested three filmmakers in less than a week

(CNN) Acclaimed director Jafar Panahi has become the third Iranian filmmaker to be arrested in the country in less than a week.

Panahi, 62, who won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2015 for his film "Taxi," was arrested in Tehran on Monday when he went to the prosecutor's office to check on filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, Iran's semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

Rasoulof, a fellow Golden Bear winner in 2020 for "There Is No Evil," and his colleague Mostafa Aleahmad were arrested last Friday, accused of attempting to "inflame and disrupt the psychological safety of the community," according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Reuters, citing the IRNA state news agency, reported that the pair were among a group of filmmakers who had signed a letter calling on the security forces to lay down their weapons during protests that followed the deadly collapse of a 10-story building in the city of Abadan on May 23.

Human Rights Watch said the arrests were part of a "crackdown ... on peaceful dissent amid the deterioration of economic conditions and what appears to be a deadlock in reviving the international community's nuclear deal with Iran."