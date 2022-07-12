Tiger Woods says LIV golfers have 'turned their backs' on what made them

(CNN) Tiger Woods has outlined the full extent of his opposition to the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Golf series, and reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour, in a press conference ahead of Thursday's 150th Open.

"I disagree with it [the players' decision to join LIV Golf]," the 15-time-major winner said on Tuesday. "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position."

The controversial series has created divisions in the game. Several players, including major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, have joined the LIV Golf series, accepting suspension from the PGA Tour as a consequence.

Fronted by former world No. 1 Greg Norman, the LIV Golf series is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

A US intelligence report named Bin Salman as responsible for approving the operation that led to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Bin Salman has denied involvement in Khashoggi's murder.

Greg Norman fronts the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

